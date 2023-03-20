Firefighters Battle Massive Fire at Church in Burlington County, NJ

Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a church in Burlington County, New Jersey.

The fire began late Monday afternoon at the Fountain of Life Center on 2035 Burlington Columbus Road in Florence Township and continued into the evening as flames fully engulfed the building.

SkyForce10 was over the scene as firefighters battled heavy smoke and flames that caused the roof of the church to partially collapse.

No injuries have been reported. No word yet on the cause of the fire.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.