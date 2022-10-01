Firefighter Helps Rescue Moose Stuck on a Fence in Conn.

A firefighter in Connecticut had a once in a lifetime call on Friday night and helped to rescue a moose that was stuck.

Riverton Volunteer Fire Company Lt. Tyler O'Neil said he received a call about a moose stuck on a fence at the Saville Dam in Barkhamsted.

When he arrived, he said one of his friends and a state trooper were there. At that time, it was unclear how long the moose had been there.

Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police said it appeared the moose was impaled by the fence, but he was just stuck and was unable to get his rear legs over. His belly kept him from going backwards over the fence.

Once the state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection arrived to the scene, O'Neil said they asked if any of them were firefighters and could use a cutting tool to help free the moose.

"So eventually DEEP arrived and the man asked if any of us were on the fire department if we could go get a cutting tool. I told him that I was, that I would call for somebody to get the rescue truck over there," O'Neil said.

Firefighters brought the rescue truck and O'Neil got to work on the fence.

"I used the Jaws of Life to cut the fence and then the moose walked off into the woods," O'Neil said.

The moose appeared to be unharmed.