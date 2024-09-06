Kenya

A fire in a school in Kenya killed 17 students and seriously burned 13 others, police say

President William Ruto called the news “devastating” and said action would be taken against those responsible.

By Evelyne Musambi | The Associated Press

File. An opened notebook with pencil,orange and Pencil Sharpener on old wooden table.
Getty Images

A fire in a school dormitory in Kenya killed 17 students and seriously burned 13 others, police said Friday.

There are fears that the death toll may rise, police said.

The cause of the fire Thursday night at Hillside Endarasha Primary in Nyeri county was being investigated, police spokesperson Resila Onyango said.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

“We are investigating the cause and will take necessary action,” she said.

President William Ruto called the news “devastating” and said action would be taken against those responsible.

“I instruct relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate this horrific incident. Those responsible will be held to account,” he wrote on the social media platform X.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

U.S. & World

Puerto Rico 1 hour ago

Bad Bunny spoke out against voter apathy in Puerto Rico and it's having an effect

Gun violence 3 hours ago

How to talk with kids about school shootings and other traumatic events

His deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, urged school administrators to ensure that safety guidelines recommended by the education ministry for boarding schools are being followed.

School fires are common in Kenyan boarding schools, where many students stay because parents believe it gives them more time to study without long commutes.

Some fires have been started by students during protests over the workload or living conditions. In 2017, 10 high school students died in a school fire in the capital, Nairobi.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kenya
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us