South Africa

Fire leaves at least 63 people dead in South Africa's biggest city, authorities say

Emergency Management Services said another 43 people were injured in the blaze

By The Associated Press

MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images

Emergency services say at least 63 people died in a fire in a multi-story building in Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city.

Emergency Management Services said another 43 people were injured in the blaze, which that broke out in the predawn hours Thursday.

Spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said a search and recovery operation was underway, and it was likely the death toll would rise.

Authorities said the fire had been largely extinguished, but smoke still seeped out of windows of the blackened building in downtown Johannesburg.

