Fire Causes Heavy Damage to Home in New London, Conn.

A fire caused heavy damage to a home in New London overnight.

Firefighters were called to the home on Grove Street shortly after midnight on Monday.

According to the fire marshal, there is heavy damage to the front of the home and the garage.

Officials said the fire moved to the attic and the back of the house.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Two people were home at the time of the fire and both were able to get out.

The Red Cross is now assisting.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.