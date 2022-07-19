Nevada

Transformer Catches Fire at Nevada's Hoover Dam

Colorado River Drought Plan
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

Police in Boulder City, Nevada say they are headed to the Hoover Dam after reports of an explosion Tuesday morning. Videos posted on social media showed what appeared to be a fire or explosion in a building near the base of the dam.

A huge plume of black smoke swirled above the building.

The city of Boulder City posted on its Twitter account that the fire was extinguished before the fire department arrived. It referred additional questions to the Bureau of Reclamation and Hoover Dam.

Calls to the bureau and to police at the dam seeking additional information were not immediately returned.

