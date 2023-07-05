South Carolina

Fiery plane crash in South Carolina resort town kills all 5 people on board

WMBF/ BETH GOFF

Five people are dead after a single-engine plane crashed over the weekend in a South Carolina coastal resort town.

Officials said Sunday's fiery wreck near a golf course in North Myrtle Beach killed all four passengers and the pilot, The Myrtle Beach Sun News reported. The Monday update raised the death toll from initial reports that one person had passed.

Tamara Willard, the chief deputy coroner for Horry County, told the newspaper that one person died shortly after being taken to a regional hospital while the others died at the crash.

The identities of the victims were shared Wednesday evening after officials first informed their families. The four passengers — Tanique Cheu, 32, and her son, Sean Gardner, 7, as well as Suzette Coleman-Edwards, 42, and her child, Odaycia Edwards, 17 — all hailed from East Orange, New Jersey, and had legal relatives living in Jamaica. The pilot was Dr. Joseph Farnese, 66, of Caldwell, New Jersey.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The cause of the plane's downfall remains unclear.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

South Carolinanews
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us