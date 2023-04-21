Fiery Crash Shuts Down I-95 in Connecticut

A large fire has closed Interstate 95 South in Groton at the Gold Star Bridge. State police said injuries are reported and buildings below the bridge are also on fire.

The northbound side of the highway was closed but has reopened.

#UPDATE All Northbound lanes have been reopened. The southbound lanes still remain closed. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/a6XanhOAOp — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 21, 2023

#UPDATE Confirmed fire on buildings below Gold Star Bridge. Injuries reported but extent is unknown at this time. Avoid the area pic.twitter.com/ygBCheB3la — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 21, 2023

A fuel tanker truck rolled over on the Gold Star Bridge, according to state police. Videos that people who were in the area have shared show massive flames and plumes of smoke.

The mayor of Groton said there were fires under the bridge and they are contained. Power lines are down and they have been de-energized.

He said there were brush fires, but no structures are on fire.

Fire on the gold star bridge in groton Ct😳 pic.twitter.com/pxbAMKWWec — chrisstevens7 (@Moneymakerzzz91) April 21, 2023

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

#UPDATE Fuel tanker truck rollover on Gold Star Bridge with fire. Bridge is closed. Injuries are unknown at this time. Avoid the area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 21, 2023

CT Travel Smart says I-95 South is closed between exits 86 and 84.