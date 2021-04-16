Indiana

Officials Release Names of Victims Killed in Indianapolis FedEx Shooting

Coroners began the slow process of identifying the victims as family members spent hours agonizing over word of their loved ones

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Officials have released the names of the eight victims killed in the Indianapolis FedEx facility mass shooting.

The victims were identified by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department as Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jasvinder Kaur, 64; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Skhon, 48; Karlie Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74.

Coroners began the slow process of identifying the victims as family members spent hours agonizing over word of their loved ones.

Indianapolis Shooting Coverage:

gun violence 2 hours ago

Biden Mourns Indianapolis Shooting, Says Gun Violence Has ‘Become Too Normal'

FedEx Shooting 20 hours ago

Police ID Gunman in Mass Shooting at Indianapolis FedEx Facility

The harrowing wait by the workers' families was exacerbated by the fact that most employees aren’t allowed to carry cellphones inside the FedEx building, making contact with them difficult.

Earlier on Friday, Indianapolis Police Chief Randal Taylor noted that a “significant” number of employees at the FedEx facility are members of the Sikh community, and the Sikh Coalition later issued a statement saying it was “sad to confirm” that at least four of those killed were community members.

A former employee shot and killed eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis late Thursday — the latest in a string of recent mass shootings in the U.S.

NBC News/AP

This article tagged under:

IndianaFedEx Shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us