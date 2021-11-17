CARROLL ISD

Feds Launch Civil Rights Probe Into Texas Schools at Center of Battle Over Curriculum

Southlake, a diversifying suburb, has been at the center of a growing political battle over the ways schools address issues of race, gender, and sexuality

By Mike Hixenbaugh and Antonia Hylton

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The U.S. Department of Education’s civil rights enforcement arm is investigating allegations of racial and gender discrimination at the Carroll Independent School District in Southlake, Texas, the school district confirmed Wednesday.

The department’s Office for Civil Rights notified the suburban school district’s officials last week that it had opened three investigations into complaints about racial and gender discrimination. The agency declined to provide details on the allegations and doesn’t comment on pending investigations, a spokesman said.

Karen Fitzgerald, a Carroll spokeswoman, confirmed that the district had received three notification letters and is “fully cooperating with this process.” 

