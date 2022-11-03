antibiotics

Federal Health Officials Report Shortage of Widely Used Antibiotic

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the shortage of amoxicillin or how long it could last.

Generic Antibiotic Amoxicillin.
One of the most commonly used antibiotics in the country, amoxicillin, is in short supply, federal health officials say.

The notice from the Food and Drug Administration about an oral solution of the drug comes as pharmacy owners report diminished inventory of the medication, which is prescribed to treat bacterial infections, including pneumonia and bronchitis.

The department also listed a shortage for an oral powder. Amoxicillin is available in chewable tablets or capsules.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the shortage or how long it could last.

The FDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did three key makers of the antibiotic — Hikma Pharmaceuticals, based in the United Kingdom; Sandoz, based in Switzerland; and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., based in Israel.

