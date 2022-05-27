Uvalde school shooting

Federal Agents Entered School to Kill Gunman Despite Local Police Initially Asking Them to Wait

ICE personnel were told to help pull children out of windows

NBC Universal, Inc.

Federal agents who went to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday to confront a gunman who killed 19 children were told by local police to wait and not enter the school — and then decided after about half an hour to ignore that initial guidance and find the shooter, say two senior federal law enforcement officials.

According to the officials, agents from BORTAC, the Customs and Border Protection tactical unit, and ICE's Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrived on the scene between noon and 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Local law enforcement asked them to wait, and then instructed HSI agents to help pull children out of the windows.

