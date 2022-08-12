COVID-19 testing

FDA: Take 3 Home Tests, Not 2, If Exposed to COVID to Boost Accuracy

The Food and Drug Administration had previously advised to take two rapid antigen tests over two to three days to rule out a COVID-19 infection.

By Matthew Perrone

FILE - Boxes of BinaxNow home COVID-19 tests made by Abbott displayed for sale
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

If you were exposed to COVID-19, take three home tests instead of two to make sure you’re not infected, according to new U.S. recommendations released Thursday.

Previously, the Food and Drug Administration had advised taking two rapid antigen tests over two or three days to rule out infection. But the agency says new studies suggest that protocol can miss too many infections, and could result in people spreading the coronavirus to others, especially if they don't develop symptoms.

The new guidance applies to people without symptoms who think they may have been exposed. People with symptoms can continue using two tests spaced 48 hours apart.

Thursday's update reflects the evolving understanding of the accuracy of antigen tests, which are less sensitive than laboratory tests but have become the standard testing approach due to their speed and convenience. Instead of detecting the coronavirus itself, they detect protein traces, known as antigens, similar to rapid flu tests.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
On Thursday, the CDC released adjusted guidelines for the public, dropping some social distancing and quarantine recommendations but still encouraging masking and testing if exposed to COVID-19.

Health officials have repeatedly cautioned that the tests can give false negatives if taken too early. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people without symptoms wait five days after an exposure. That's because it generally takes several days before the antigens reach levels detectable via testing with a nose swab.

All 22 home antigen tests on the U.S. market were authorized for emergency use based on preliminary data, while companies and researchers gathered more definitive metrics on their accuracy.

U.S. & World

U.S. Department of Justice 3 hours ago

Trump Calls for ‘Immediate' Release of Mar-A-Lago Warrant

Social Security 7 mins ago

Social Security Recipients Are Set to Receive a Major Increase in Monthly Benefits

The FDA said its latest decision reflects new information on the accuracy of antigen tests. In a government study, adding a third test improved accuracy from 62% to 79%.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

COVID-19 testingCOVID-19FDA
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us