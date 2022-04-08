FDA Investigating as Hundreds Post About Experiencing Stomach Illness After Eating Lucky Charms

The Food and Drug Administration said it was looking into reports of stomach illness possibly linked to Lucky Charms cereal.

Though the agency has not issued a formal alert, many people have reported feeling sick after eating the breakfast cereal in posts on the consumer safety website iwaspoisoned.com.

Since April 1, more than 1,000 people across the U.S. have posted about gastrointestinal symptoms that they believe are linked to Lucky Charms, according to Patrick Quade, the website's founder and CEO. Quade said it was the biggest surge of reports related to any single product that he has seen on the site.

But General Mills, which makes Lucky Charms, said it didn't believe the cereal was the cause of the stomach problems.

"Food safety is our top priority. We take the consumer concerns reported via a third-party website very seriously. After a thorough internal investigation, we have not found any evidence that these complaints are attributed to our products," Andrea Williamson, a General Mills spokesperson, said. "We encourage consumers to please share any concerns directly with General Mills to ensure they can be appropriately addressed."

