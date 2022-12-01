FBI, Police Plea for Information on Location of Man Suspected of Killing Baby Daughter in Conn.

Nearly two weeks have passed since 11-month-old Camilla Francisquini was found dead in her Naugatuck home, the victim of what police have called a brutal and gruesome death. Her father is suspected of killing the baby girl and the police and the FBI are urging anyone with information about where he is to come forward.

Christopher Francisquini, 31, is suspected of killing his daughter, then fleeing Naugatuck on Nov. 18 and law enforcement authorities have been searching for him since.

FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Connecticut State Police, Naugatuck Police, New Haven Police, Chief State’s Attorney and the U.S. Attorney’s Office will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday to make a plea to the public for assistance in finding Christopher Francisquini.

Naugatuck Police

He was last seen in New Haven on Quinnipiac Avenue in Fair Haven on Nov. 19 and he has possible connections to Meriden and New Haven as well as New York and Massachusetts, officials said.

The FBI offers a reward of up to $25,000 for info leading to the arrest & conviction of Christopher A. Francisquini, wanted by the State of Connecticut in connection with the murder of his 11-month-old daughter on November 18, 2022, in Naugatuck, CT: https://t.co/vjX8IOKYmi pic.twitter.com/pc8InnAuzy — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) November 29, 2022

Naugatuck police said Camilla Francisquini was choked, stabbed and dismembered. Authorities have obtained an arrest warrant that charges her father with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a minor.

Police called the crime "horrific and gruesome" and said it is one of the most difficult and trying cases they have ever had to investigate.

Bond for him has been set at $5 million.

Authorities said Francisquini is considered armed and dangerous. He has distinct tattoos that include an angry clown on his left hand, Stars and “Milla” on his right hand and “CME” on the right side of his neck.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to Francisquini's capture and prosecution

Anyone with information on where he is is asked to call police immediately and call 1-800-CALL-FBI(1-800-225-5324).