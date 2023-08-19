Father of 20-year-old murdered by girlfriend in 100 mph crash doesn't want life in prison for her

Ohio teenager Mackenzie Shirilla may spend the rest of her life behind bars after a judge ruled she intentionally drove 100 mph into a brick building, killing her boyfriend and his friend, in a "mission of death."

But Frank Russo, 61, the father of her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, 20, doesn’t support sending Shirilla to jail for life.

“It’s horrible for everybody. Yeah, I lost my son, it’s harder on our family, but I don’t want the rest of her life ruined too. It isn’t going to make me feel any better,” he told NBC News Friday.

“The whole thing’s just a shame,” he added.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Shirilla was 17 when she crashed into a building around 5:30 a.m. on July 31, 2022, in Strongsville, Ohio, a Cleveland suburb. The passengers — Russo and Davion Flanagan, 19 — were pronounced dead at the scene. She miraculously survived.

Last week, a judge found Shirilla, now 19, guilty of 12 counts — including four counts of murder — after a four-day bench trial. Her sentencing is set for Monday.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.