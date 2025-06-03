NY man found dead on Maine mountain, daughter still missing, park rangers say

The body of a man who'd gone missing, along with his daughter, on Maine's Katahdin mountain Sunday was found Tuesday amid a large search.

Tim Keiderling's body was found about 2:45 p.m. on the Tableland, near the summit of Maine's highest mountain, by a search team that included a police dog, according to a post on the Baxter State Park Facebook page.

The search for his daughter, Esther Keiderling, was still ongoing.

"We know that many of our social media followers share in our deep sadness for the family and friends of Tim Keiderling, and appreciate your support as a teams continues the search for Esther," the Baxter State Park post said.

This is a breaking news update. Read an earlier version of this story below.

A father and daughter hiking in Maine have been missing for two days, state park officials said Tuesday, amid a search for the pair from New York.

Tim and Esther Keiderling, 58 and 28, were last seen at a campground Sunday morning on their way to the summit of Katahdin, Maine's tallest mountain, according to a post on the Baxter State Park Facebook page.

Park rangers began searching for the Keiderlings on Monday morning, when their vehicle was spotted in day-use parking, searching trails near the Abol Campground, where they'd been, without finding any sign of them, according to the post.

Several helicopters and more than 30 game wardens joined the search on Tuesday, finding no trace of the pair as of about noon on Tuesday, park rangers said. The search was set to continue throughout the day.

Katahdin's Abol and Hunt trails were closed to help with the search, rangers said, noting that volunteers were not needed. But they asked that anyone who knows where the Keiderlings are or who summited the mountain Sunday between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. reach out to police at 207-532-5400.

The Keiderlings are from Ulster Park, a town on the Hudson River near Kingston.