Massachusetts

Family Sues After Loved One's Corpse Falls Out of Casket

The family of a Lawrence resident who died in March 2019 allege negligence and reckless infliction of emotional distress in the suit, The Eagle-Tribune reported

casket
Getty Images

A Massachusetts family whose loved one’s casket fell open as it was being lowered into a grave, causing the body to fall out, has sued the funeral home and the cemetery.

The family of Andrew Serrano, a resident of Lawrence who died in March 2019, allege negligence and reckless infliction of emotional distress in the suit filed last Wednesday in Essex Superior Court, The Eagle-Tribune reported.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

During the funeral handled by the Perez Funeral Home at city-owned Bellevue Cemetery in Lawrence on April 5, 2019, “one of the side straps on the city-owned casket lowering device broke, causing Mr. Serrano’s casket to fall into the grave and break apart,” according to the suit.

The “corpse fell out of the casket” in full view of “horrified family members who became visibly distraught and hysterical,” the suit said.

U.S. & World

food banks 14 hours ago

US Food Banks Struggle to Feed Hungry Amid Surging Prices

Kyle Rittenhouse 3 hours ago

Rittenhouse Lawyers Say They Will Ask for a Mistrial

The suit seeks $50,000 in damages.

Messages seeking comment were left Tuesday with the funeral home and the city.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MassachusettslawsuitLawrenceEssex Superior Court
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us