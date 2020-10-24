mount rainier national park

Family of Hiker Missing for 2 Weeks in Mount Rainier Park Pushes for Search to Continue

Sam Dubal, 33, went missing while on an overnight trip that began Oct. 9. His family is pleading for three more days of searching

In this file photo taken June 19, 2013, Mount Rainier is seen from a helicopter flying south of the mountain and west of Yakima, Washington.
AP, File

The family of a Washington state professor last seen hiking in Mount Rainier National Park two weeks ago is pleading with officials to continue the active search for the man, NBC News reports.

Dr. Sam Dubal, 33, a professor in the University of Washington's anthropology department, went on an overnight hike in the park Oct. 9 but did not return to his car as planned the next day, park officials said.

The disappearance touched off an extensive search under challenging weather conditions that included search teams, dogs, drones, helicopters and infrared cameras, the park said Friday. The park service is suspending ground searches, but will continue to manage the search as new leads arise, a park spokesperson said Friday.

Dubal's sister, Dena, said Friday that the family is grateful for the efforts and expertise of the park service but is pleading for crews to actively search for the educator for at least 72 more hours.

mount rainier national parkWashington
