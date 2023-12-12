The holiday season can be a busy time of the year -- not just for shoppers and gift-givers, but also for scammers.
As celebrations close in, scammers could be on the move to swindle people through all sorts of means, according to the Better Business Bureau. In an effort to raise awareness, the BBB has compiled a list of the 12 latest scams of Christmas consumers should be wary of -- and you may want to check it twice.
Misleading ads floating around social media sit right at the top of the batch. Links to fraudulent websites circulate through online purchase scams, with businesses often not providing the goods or services they promised to customers. These businesses may even make claims to support a charity or offer a free trial, the BBB said.
Other red flags of the season are social media gift exchanges, according to the BBB. This scheme involves participants buying and shipping gifts or money to unknown individuals. The BBB said consumers should also be on the lookout for holiday apps that can might contain malware, as well as fake shipping notifications that may be trying to steal your personal information.
So, how can you protect yourself?
The BBB said consumers should do their research. It also recommends shoppers to use a credit card rather than a debit card, gift card or payment apps like Zelle or Venmo when making purchases online.
The BBB cautions using debit cards and apps linked to bank accounts because once someone sends money, it can be difficult to get it back, and it's much easier to contest charges and to recoup funds because of the terms of use of credit and debit cards.
Here's a complete list of the 12 scams of Christmas, along with how to avoid them, according to the BBB:
- Misleading social media ads
- Social media gift exchanges
- Holiday apps
- Phony alerts about compromised accounts: Victims may receive an email, call, or text message explaining that there has been suspicious activity on one of their accounts. It further urges them to take immediate action to prevent the account from being compromised. Be extra cautious about unsolicited calls, emails and texts, and wary of clicking any links contained in those messages.
- Free gift cards: Scammers may send bulk phishing emails requesting personal information to receive free gift cards. If you have received an unsolicited email with gift card offers, do not open it. Instead, mark it as spam or junk.
- Temporary holiday jobs: These employment scams may be aimed at stealing money and personal information from job applicants. Keep an eye out for opportunities that seem too good to be true.
- Look-alike websites: Be cautious of emails with links enclosed, as some may lead to look-alike websites created by scammers to trick people into downloading malware, making dead-end purchases and sharing private information. If you are uncertain about the email, do not click any links.
- Fake charities: Donors are advised to look out for fraudulent charities and scammers pretending to be individuals in need. Before donating, be sure to verify the charity. When possible, donate to the charity through their website and use a credit card.
- Fake shipping notifications: Scammers send phishing emails with links enclosed that may allow unwanted access to your private information or download malware onto your device
- Advent Calendar Scams: Advent calendars are growing more popular than ever, but so are scams where individuals offer up intricate calendars for low prices. Many customers report receiving inferior products, incomplete orders, or not receiving calendars at all, and are advised to be wary of deals that seem too good to be true.
- Top holiday wishlist items: Low or ridiculously-priced luxury goods, jewelry, designer clothing and electronics are typically cheap counterfeits and knockoffs. Be cautious when considering purchasing these high-value items from individuals through social sites.
- Puppy scams: Scammers may be advertising puppies. Request to see the pet in person before making a purchase.