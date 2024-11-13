Crime and Courts

Art network involving fake Banksy, Warhol and Picasso paintings uncovered in Italy

The operation uncovered a network of forgers in Spain, France and Belgium who produced the works, said Eurojust, the European Union agency for judicial cooperation

By The Associated Press

Italian police.
AP Photo/Italian Culture Ministry, HOGP

Italian authorities say a network of European art forgers who painted fake Warhols, Banksys and Picassos and then tried to sell them to unsuspecting buyers with the help of complicit auction houses has been dismantled.

Thirty-eight people have been placed under investigation, including six in Spain, France and Belgium. Italian authorities say the network could have done 200 million euros ($212 million) in economic damage by flooding the art market with fake works.

Italy’s culture ministry said Monday the seizures in Italy, France, Spain and Belgium netted 2,100 fake works attributed to more than 30 famed artists, including Andy Warhol, Amedeo Modigliani, Banksy, Pablo Picasso, Joan Mirò, Francis Bacon, Wassily Kandinsky, Henry Moore and Gustav Klimt.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Italian police
AP Photo/Italian Culture Ministry, HOGP
Fake modern and contemporary artworks that were sized by police are show in Rome in this handout image provided by the Italian Culture Ministry on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.

The operation uncovered a network of forgers in Spain, France and Belgium who produced the works, said Eurojust, the European Union agency for judicial cooperation. Fake Warhols and Banksys were the most commonly forged and the fakes were exhibited at shows in Mestre and Cortona, Italy, with a catalogue published, the authorities said.

Eurojust said the network was able to use complicit auction houses in Italy that issued forged certificates and stamps of authenticity, some 500 of which were also seized.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The investigation began in March 2023 when Italian authorities discovered 200 fakes during the search of the home of a Pisa businessman that prompted them to monitor e-commerce sites of auction houses to see if others were involved in the network.

U.S. & World

Soccer 41 mins ago

How violence surrounding a soccer match between Israeli and Dutch teams unfolded

Kansas City Chiefs 44 mins ago

Patrick Mahomes' and Travis Kelce's homes reportedly burglarized last month

Those arrested are accused of conspiracy to forge and deal in contemporary art, Eurojust said.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsItaly
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us