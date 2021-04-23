Fairfield PD Investigate Racist Incident During Racial Justice Meeting

Fairfield police have started a hate-crime investigation after someone made disparaging and racist remarks during the Racial Equity and Justice Task Force’s video conference meeting Thursday night, police said.

The meetings are open to the public and someone who joined the meeting shared his or her screen around 7:30 p.m., showing images of enslaved people, launched racial epithets and made racist remarks to the group, according to police.

Police said some of the racial epithets were directed at Black members of the task force.

“This is something that we take extremely seriously and will investigate to the fullest extent,” Fairfield Police Chief Robert Kalamaras said in a statement.

“There is no place for this type of racist behavior and language in our community and we will do everything we can to identify the person who committed this disgusting act and hold them responsible. The members of this local task force are working to make our community a better and safer place for everyone, and it's abhorrent to see their meeting disrupted in such a despicable way,” he added.

Fairfield Police are investigating.