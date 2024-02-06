Facing little opposition, Joe Biden easily wins Nevada Democratic primary

President Joe Biden easily won Nevada’s Democratic presidential primary Tuesday night, NBC News projects, putting the president one step closer to formally securing his party’s nomination for a matchup against likely GOP nominee Donald Trump.

Rep. Dean Phillips, the Minnesota Democrat running a longshot primary challenge against Biden, entered the race too late to get on the ballot in Nevada, making self-help author Marianne Williamson Biden’s best-known challenger in Tuesday’s contest.

Williamson is on track to finish far behind Biden, just as she did in the two previous contests in New Hampshire and South Carolina.

This is the first year Nevada Democrats are holding a primary instead of caucuses. The state made the change in order to comply with new Democratic National Committee rules, which also revamped the presidential nominating calendar for 2024.

Next up for Democrats, on Feb. 27, is Michigan, a newcomer to the pre-Super Tuesday window of early primaries and a critical general election swing state.

