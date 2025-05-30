space

FAA demands an investigation into SpaceX's latest out-of-control Starship flight

All wreckage from both sections of the 403-foot rocket came down within the designated hazard zones, according to the FAA.

By Marcia Dunn | The Associated Press

SpaceX's mega rocket Starship makes a test flight from Starbase, Texas, on May 27, 2025.
AP Photo/Eric Gay

The Federal Aviation Administration is demanding an accident investigation into this week’s out-of-control Starship flight by SpaceX.

Tuesday's test flight from Texas lasted longer than the previous two failed demos of the world's biggest and most powerful rocket, which ended in flames over the Atlantic. The latest spacecraft made it halfway around the world to the Indian Ocean, but not before going into a spin and breaking apart.

The FAA said Friday that no injuries or public damage were reported.

The first-stage booster — recycled from an earlier flight — also burst apart while descending over the Gulf of Mexico. But that was the result of deliberately extreme testing approved by the FAA in advance.

The FAA will oversee SpaceX's investigation, which is required before another Starship can launch.

CEO Elon Musk said he wants to pick up the pace of Starship test flights, with the ultimate goal of launching them to Mars. NASA needs Starship as the means of landing astronauts on the moon in the next few years.

