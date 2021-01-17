Extra Officers, Resources Brought in for Possible Protests at CT State Capitol

Connecticut law enforcement agencies are bracing for protests at the state Capitol this weekend. The FBI is warning all 50 states to prepare for the potential that those armed protests could turn violent.

Extra officers and resources are being used to help protect the State Capitol and to ensure everyone is safe throughout the day.

While Saturday remained relatively quiet, there are no signs of police letting their guard down.

Law enforcement officers remain on high alert and ask anyone who sees anything suspicious to speak up.

Barrier fences are scattered around the entire parking lot including at all the entrances and exits. At least a dozen patrol cars have been set up throughout the last two days.

Capitol Police said they are committed to protecting the people's right to have their voices heard, protecting the people's building and the people's elected officials.

In the wake of an FBI memo to law enforcement agencies across the country warning of possible armed protests at all 50 state Capitols, officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s New Haven division said they not received any specific and substantiated threat to the state Capitol or other government buildings in our area.

In the days leading up to this weekend, canine security sweeps took place and troopers from Connecticut State Police and officers from Capitol Police were set up around Capitol Avenue.

"So we know that reporting any type of suspicious activity in a timely manner can mean our ability to prevent any type of violent crimes or terrorist attacks, so we want to ensure everyone out there has the ability to do so, and do so in a safe manner," said Connecticut State Police Trooper Josue Dorelus.

Though local agents say there’s been no substantiated threat to Connecticut, authorities aren’t taking any chances.

Law enforcement agencies said they're hoping those who might show up today are able to express themselves peacefully and no arrests will have to be made.