Russia-Ukraine War

Explosions Rock Central Kyiv in Apparent Missile Strikes

The number of casualties is not yet known

Volunteers work to clean the debris on a site where several houses were destroyed after a Russian attack
AP Photo/Leo Correa

Two explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitchko reported explosions in the city’s Shevchenko district, a large area in the center of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices.

Lesia Vasylenko, a member of Ukraine's parliament, posted a photo on Twitter showing that at least one explosion occurred near the main building of the Kyiv National University in central Kyiv.

The spokesperson for Emergency Service in Kyiv told the AP that there are killed and wounded people. Rescuers are now working in different locations, said Svitlana Vodolaga.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The number of casualties is not yet known.

The explosions were heard by AP journalists and appeared to be the result of missile strikes. Also on Monday morning, Associated Press journalists reported hearing explosions in the center of Dnipro city.

Recent fighting has focused on the regions just north of Crimea, including Zaporizhzhia, where six missiles were launched overnight Saturday from Russian-occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region.

U.S. & World

North Korea 3 hours ago

N. Korea Says Nuke Missiles Tests to ‘Wipe Out' Enemies, Signals More Coming

California 5 hours ago

California Tribes Will Manage, Protect State Coastal Areas

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine WarRussiaUkraineKiev
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us