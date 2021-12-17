allison baver

Ex-Olympian Accused of Illegally Securing Millions in COVID Aid, Investing It in Movie

Allison Baver was charged with eight counts of making a false statement to a bank and one count of money laundering

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

A former Olympic speedskater was accused of illegally obtaining millions in coronavirus relief money and investing part of it in a movie about serial killer Ted Bundy, federal authorities said Thursday.

Allison Baver, 41, was charged with eight counts of making a false statement to a bank and one count of money laundering, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Utah said in a news release.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Baver won a bronze medal for the women’s 3000m relay in the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, a win that came roughly one year after she shattered her ankle and broke her leg in a world cup meet in Bulgaria.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

allison bavercoronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us