European Union Agrees to Freeze Assets of Putin, Foreign Minister

By Raf Casert and Foster Klug

The European Union agreed to freeze the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov along with other sanctions, according to Latvia's foreign minister.

A decision to freeze Putin and Lavrov's assets indicates that Western powers are moving toward unprecedented measures to try to stop the brutal invasion of Russia’s neighbor and a major war in Europe.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said in a Tweet on Friday that the EU's foreign ministers “adopted the 2nd sanctions package” and added that “the asset freeze includes President of Russia and its Foreign Minister.”

He said the EU plans to prepare another package of sanctions.

Leaders from around the world spoke out to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin after Russian military forces moved into Ukraine.
