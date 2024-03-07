European Central Bank holds interest rates, cuts inflation and growth forecasts

By Jenni Reid,CNBC

Frederick Florin | Afp | Getty Images

European Central Bank policymakers on Thursday lowered their annual growth forecast, as they confirmed a widely expected hold of interest rates.

Staff projections now see economic growth of 0.6% in 2024, from a prior forecast of 0.8%. Their inflation forecast for the year was brought to 2.3% from 2.7%.

As the ECB has held rates at a record high since its September meeting, market participants have been eagerly awaiting the March projections for an indication on when it may begin cuts.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Its key rate is currently 4%, up from -0.5% in June 2022, following a run of 10 hikes.

Expectations have shifted to the June meeting, even as ECB staff stress they want to assess wage data from the spring before making a decision.

Euro zone inflation eased to 2.6% in February from 2.8% in January, showing continued progress towards the ECB's 2% target. However, the core figure which strips out energy, food, alcohol and tobacco proved stickier, at 3.1%.

U.S. & World

3 hours ago

United flight forced to return to Houston airport after engine catches fire shortly after takeoff

Daylight Saving Time 4 hours ago

Why are clocks set forward in the spring? Thank wars, confusion and a hunger for sunlight

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us