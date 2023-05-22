Empower Brands Recalls 456,000 Waffle Makers Due to Burn Risk

Empower Brands is recalling 456,000 waffle makers due to a potential burn risk.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday that Empower Brands would be recalling nearly half a million PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer. It says it received 44 reports of incident with the waffle maker, including 34 burns and three that required medical attention.

"Hot pieces of the waffle or stuffing can be expelled from the waffle maker during use or upon opening the product, posing a burn risk to consumers," the CPSC said in its news release.

The recall involves two models of the PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer -- Model ESWM02 (five inch) and Model ESWM03 (seven inch) -- sold between July 2021 and October 2022 with all date codes affected.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The CPSC is advising all consumers to stop using the PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer immediately and contact Power Brands to receive a free latch adapter part to complete the repair of the waffle makers.

"We will send consumers a free latch adaptor that, when installed on your Stuffed Wafflizer, will release the latch when it recognizes a set internal pressure level," Power Brands said on its website concerning the recall. "This resolves the potential issue."

Power Brands is based in Middleton, Wis.