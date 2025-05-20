Influencer Emilie Kiser's 3-year-old son dies from injuries after pool incident

The 3-year-old son of influencer Emilie Kiser died Sunday in the hospital after a May 12 incident in a backyard pool, police in Arizona said.

Chandler police said Trigg Kiser died after he was hospitalized for several days. Authorities responded to a drowning call in Chandler, around 20 miles southeast of Phoenix, where they found a 3-year-old unconscious and being pulled out of a pool, NBC affiliate KPNX of Phoenix reported.

The Chandler Fire Department told KPNX that police officers arrived at the home first and began CPR until firefighters arrived and took over.

The child, now identified as Trigg, was taken to Chandler Regional Hospital, where he remained in critical condition for six days until he died, KPNX reported.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the child’s family and loved ones during this unimaginable time," Chandler police spokesperson Sonu Wasu said in a statement Sunday.

Emilie Kiser, a 26-year-old influencer with nearly 3.4 million TikTok followers, gained popularity for her mom-and-wife lifestyle content. She and her husband, Brady Kiser, recently welcomed their second child, Theodore, in March.

Trigg would have celebrated his fourth birthday on July 14.

Comments have poured in on Emilie Kiser's latest Instagram posts, as followers offer their condolences and support to the family. Kiser has not yet released a statement about her son's death.

"The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing," Wasu said in the police statement Sunday. "This is still an open investigation. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be releasing additional details until the investigation is closed."

Drowning is the leading cause of death among children ages 1 to 4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. May is also National Water Safety Month, which brings awareness for drowning prevention and safety resources.

