Elon Musk Says He Will Resign as Twitter's CEO When He Finds a Replacement

Elon Musk will step down as Twitter’s chief executive after he finds someone “foolish” enough to replace him, he said Tuesday.

In a tweet, Musk said he will remain at the company to run its software and servers teams.

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

The comments came two days after Musk posted an informal poll on the social media site asking users if he should step down from the position and promising to abide by the results.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Out of more than 17.5 million votes cast, 57.5 percent voted in favor of Musk’s resignation. Roughly 42 percent were against the move.

Musk, whose acquisition of the company for $44 billion was finalized in October, said in court last month that he expected to reduce his time at Twitter and find someone else to run it “over time.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.