What to Know Pennsylvania voters are playing a crucial and perhaps decisive role in choosing the next president as Donald Trump and Joe Biden headline a statewide election in which millions of ballots have already been cast.

Long lines formed at many polling places as voters also decided races for Congress, the General Assembly and a trio of statewide offices — attorney general, auditor general and treasurer.

Polls opened Tuesday against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, a police shooting and unrest in Philadelphia, and the potential for a drawn-out legal fight over late-arriving mail-in ballots.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania as millions cast a ballot and as the nation’s eyes were trained on the critical swing state that could decide the next president.

Pennsylvania, which narrowly went for President Donald Trump in 2016 but in which he was struggling against Keystone State native Joe Biden, was poised to possibly have a long night of counting votes due to an influx of millions of mail-in ballots caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Tom Wolf has urged Pennsylvanians and the nation to be patient and said results in the state may not be know until after Nov. 3. He reminded people that election results are never officially certified until after the election.

It's normal to take a few days to count mailed ballots, and the state is dealing with an unprecedented number of them after the pandemic convinced lawmakers for the first time to allow people to request a mail ballot without an excuse.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar also noted that, even pre-pandemic, absentee ballots from soldiers can be counted up to a week after the election and that their votes must be tabulated too.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. in the state, and there were plenty of voters already waiting. Some polling locations were slow to get going as voters got upset, but at many polling places NBC10 visited Tuesday, it was quieter around midday.

Still, with those in-person crowds and a high number of mail-in ballots, state officials were confident the final numbers in this critical 2020 election would show "healthy turnout," they told reporters Tuesday.

“So the engagement was high since early this morning, which is great,” Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said in a news conference. “We expect very healthy turnout given the intense interest in this election, and especially in Pennsylvania’s critical role in it."

In extreme cases, voters reported wait times of up to four hours, but plenty waited only a few minutes or hardly at all.

Voters who did flock to the polls were encouraged to remain 6 feet apart as they waited in line. And despite concerns about voter intimidation, officials all across our region tell NBC10 they haven't seen much.

Just before 5 p.m. the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Election Task Force saw 52 reports of incidents, with 47 being resolved peacefully. Most were minor, and the most urgent cases were traced back to disinformation that spread on social media.

"Misinformation being spread online has driven more calls to the ETF hotline than actual incidents at polling sites," the DA's office said, encouraging anyone with concerns to contact the hotline at 215-686-9641.

NBC10's Mitch Blacher reports about frustrations some voters are feeling by late opening polling places, long lines and some problems at polling places. There are no reports, however, of widespread voting intimidation in the city.

Also Tuesday, elections workers were in large facilities and opening envelopes from mailed ballots. The count for mailed votes could take days, and Gov. Tom Wolf has said that the country may not know the electoral outcome in Pennsylvania right away.

Before polls opened there were lines of people outside the Kimmel Center in Center City Philadelphia and Whitemarsh Elementary School in Montgomery County. One voter in Whitemarsh was in line for more than an hour before getting inside to cast a vote. The line at the Kimmel Center had calmed down before 9 a.m. after a before-work rush.

Long lines at Herbert Hoover Elementary in Langhorne. Voters say it’s taking them about 2-3 hours on average to get through the line. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/ITmZ3BkSou — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) November 4, 2020

There were people lined up at other spots throughout the city, suburbs and Lehigh Valley. Lines were also reported in the Pittsburgh area. Pennsylvania wasn't exclusive in lines. There was also a line outside at least one New Castle County, Delaware, church.

The lines could be longer than normal due to masked people trying to keep distance from one another. If you plan on voting in person, dress warmly, bring a mask and leave yourself time.

Pennsylvania will play a key role in the election. One county in the Keystone state that’s known to support Republican candidates is Berks County. That’s where NBC10’s Steven Fisher spoke with voters.

As with many other election days, some polling places saw slowdowns in voting during the daytime hours. At one North Philadelphia polling location there were more poll volunteers than voters at one point.

If you are in line to vote at a polling place when polls close at 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, you can stay in line and will be allowed to cast your vote.

There are more election volunteers than voters at some #Philly polling places right now. This one in north philly has about a dozen volunteers outside. We’ve seen two voters. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/OstzDgT04I — Mitch Blacher (@mitchreports) November 3, 2020

If you still have a mail-in ballot and want to drop it off, don’t put it in the mail. Take it to a dropbox as soon as you can; many close at 8 p.m., but some close earlier, depending on your county.

In Pennsylvania, dropboxes have to be closed at closing time, even if there is a line, so it's best to get it in as soon as you can, Boockvar said.

Also, your voted mail-in ballot cannot be submitted to a polling place in Pennsylvania. It must be dropped off at a dropbox or satellite office. If you bring your mail ballot to a polling place, it will have to be voided before you can vote by regular voting system.

While many have urged voters to vote by mail or to put their mail ballot into a dropbox, there are ways to vote in person safely despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

For starters, wear a mask and bring hand sanitizer. Pennsylvania leaders say you should make a voting kit that includes a mask, gloves, sanitizer and your own pen for signing the poll book or other forms. (In Philadelphia, voters will be provided a disposable glove.)

Due to slowdowns in the U.S. Postal Service, dropping off your ballot is the safest way to ensure your vote is counted. Depending on the state, elections officials may be able to count your mailed ballot if the postal service gets it to them after Election Day, but your ballot must have been postmarked on or before Election Day.

Election officials caution the winner might not be known for days as counties begin tabulating more than 2.5 million votes that arrived by mail. Workers in Philadelphia were pre-canvassing ballots starting Tuesday morning.

Despite the millions of mail ballots already cast, it’s not clear if Americans will know the winner of the election on election night like many are used to. In a normal year, experts and journalists are typically able to call the winner of the presidential race by looking at exit polls and early returns. Not every state will have all its votes counted on election night, which is normal when there are mail ballots. Plus, some states are not allowed to, or are not planning to, count their mail ballots until on or after Election Day.

Anyone who encounters issues at the polls can call the NBC10 voter issue tip line at 215-201-5008 or email voter.issues@nbcuni.com.