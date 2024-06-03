Woman dies after SUV she's in is stolen from DC hospital and crashes, police say

A senior citizen died after a woman stole an SUV at MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Monday afternoon and then crashed into a building in downtown D.C., police say. The senior was riding in the SUV when the thief jumped in and drove off.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

Metropolitan Police Department Asst. Chief Darnel Robinson called the crime a “tragic event.”

“Our condolences are with the family at this time,” he said at a news conference.

The senior and her adult child had just pulled up to MedStar Washington Hospital Center when the thief jumped in and drove off with the senior still inside, police said. They were in the 100 block of Irving Street at about 1:45 p.m.

The thief crashed into a building at 6th and D streets NW, police said. The intersection is steps from the DC Court of Appeals and nearly 3 miles south of the carjacking scene.

News4 video shows a white SUV with significant damage to the front end. Crumbled building materials and car parts can be seen on the ground.

An officer saw the crash, went to investigate and saw the driver get out of the SUV and try to run. He was able to catch her, Robinson said. Police did not immediately release the suspect’s name.

The crash victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead.

Police said they're still working with prosecutors to determine charges against the car thief.

D.C. saw carjackings more than double in 2023. In 2024 thus far, carjackings are down 33% compared to the same period last year, MPD data shows. Police say 69% of the crimes involve guns, 68% involve juveniles and 90% of arrestees report to be D.C. residents.

