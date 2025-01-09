Satellite images show shocking before-and-after California fire damage

Satellite images showed the dramatic difference in the Altadena area in just a matter of days due to the deadly Eaton Fire.

The Eaton Fire continues to burn over 10,000 acres in the Altadena area of Los Angeles County on Thursday. The Santa Ana wind-driven fire has destroyed hundreds of homes and left many families displaced.

(Images courtesy of Maxar)

"Firefighters are working aggressively to slow the spread and protect critical infrastructure under extreme conditions," Cal Fire said. "Multiple structures have been damaged or destroyed as the wind-driven brush fire continues."

A red flag warning continues in effect until Friday as high wind conditions are expected to continue until Thursday evening.

"The combination of low humidity, dry fuels, and shifting winds has heightened the potential for spot fires and rapid expansion. Residents are urged to remain alert and follow instructions from local authorities as the situation evolves," Cal Fire said.