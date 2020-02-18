Nevada

Early Voting a Boon for Las Vegas Strip Workers

Some 26,000 people have already voted in Nevada

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Donna Kelly-Yu is a butler dispatcher at Caesars Palace who has never been able to participate in the Nevada caucuses because of her work schedule — typically 3 to 11 p.m.

She'll be able to this year, however, as the state for the first time is offering early voting ahead of Saturday's caucuses, with several locations right on the Strip. Some of the voting sites stay open late, including one at the Bellagio Hotel that runs 24 hours, NBC News reports.

Early voting began Saturday and will go on through Tuesday. Twenty-six thousand people voted across the state in the first two days alone.

Culinary Workers Union Local 226, which represents 60,000 workers on the Strip, including guest room attendants, casino wait staff and chefs, has worked with the Democratic Party to ensure that some of the early voting locations are easily accessible so workers can vote either on their lunch breaks or before or after their shifts. Nonunion Nevada voters are also able to use the sites.

U.S. & World

Michael Bloomberg 31 mins ago

Bloomberg Qualifies for Next Democratic Debate

HSBC 1 hour ago

HSBC to Cut Headcount by 35,000 After Net Profit Fell 53% Last Year

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

NevadaLas Vegas
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us