Small Earthquake Hits CT

Did you feel it? A small earthquake hit West Hartford early this morning and several surrounding towns felt it too.

According to the U.S Geological Survey, the 1.9 magnitude earthquake hit right near Woodruff and Tunxis Road in West Hartford just before 1:15 a.m.

Police said they received dozens of calls from people who either felt the earthquake or heard a loud noise.

Farmington and Newington police also received reports about the earthquake.

There have been no reports of any damages or injuries.

You can get more information on recent earthquakes here.

