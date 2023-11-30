Eagles-Seahawks flexed to Monday Night Football in Week 15; Chiefs-Patriots out

The Eagles-Seahawks game, originally scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 17, at Lumen Field in Seattle, has been moved by the NFL to 8:15 p.m. ET the next evening on national TV.

This is the first Sunday game the NFL has ever flexed to a Monday night.

The game originally scheduled for Monday night had the 8-3 Chiefs facing the 2-9 Patriots in Foxboro, Mass. That game will now be played at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Instead, the Monday Night Football matchup will feature an Eagles team that’s 10-1 with the best record in the NFL and a Seahawks team that has lost three of its last four games but is still 6-5 and squarely in the NFC playoff race.

The Seahawks are currently two games behind the 49ers in the NFC West with a head-to-head loss, but their 6-5 mark is 2nd-best of the non-division leaders behind the 8-3 Cowboys.

The Eagles are 4-0 this year in primetime games, beating the Dolphins on a Sunday night at the Linc, the Chiefs and Buccaneers on the road on Monday nights and the Vikings at the Linc on a Thursday night. They also have a Sunday night game coming next weekend in Dallas. That gives the Eagles maximum-allowed six primetime games this year.

The flex won’t give the Eagles a short week because they play the following Monday as well, a 4:30 p.m. Christmas Day start at the Linc against the Giants.

That means the Eagles now have three straight games in which they'll be the only game being played.

The Eagles are 9-4 under Nick Sirianni in primetime games and they’re 12-5 in their last 17 Monday night games going back to 2013.

The Eagles have lost seven straight games to the Seahawks and they’re 7-12 in franchise history. Their last win was in 2008 in Seattle behind Donovan McNabb touchdown passes to Reggie Brown and Todd Herremans.