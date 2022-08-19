E.coli

E. Coli Outbreak in Michigan and Ohio That Has Sickened 29 People Is Concerning, CDC Says

Health officials don't yet know the source of the bacteria

Over just two weeks, 29 related cases of E. coli were reported in Michigan and Ohio — an indication of a "fast-moving" outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The illnesses in this outbreak started within a short time period very recently. This is certainly concerning and warrants investigation," CDC spokesman Tom Skinner said.

Health officials don't yet know the source of the bacteria. But they do know that the cases — 14 in Ohio and 15 in Michigan — are genetically linked. 

