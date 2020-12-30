Dunkin'

Dunkin' Launches ‘Extra Charged' Coffee With 20% More Caffeine

The new coffee will be offered starting Wednesday

By Mia Len

In this Jan. 30, 2020, file photo, a Dunkin' black coffee and chocolate frosted donut are photographed at a location in Mount Washington, Kentucky.
Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Dunkin' prides itself on fueling Americans to keep them "running." Well, brace yourself, because their fuel is apparently getting stronger.

The Massachusetts-based chain announced the launch of its new "Extra Charged Coffee," which it says contains 20% more caffeine than its Classic coffee and debuts Wednesday.

The company said a medium Extra Charged Coffee will be offered at a special $2 price through Jan. 26.

The company also announced two additional coffee products: Dunkin' Midnight, which it calls its darkest roast ever; and Explorer Batch, a "medium roast featuring dark berry notes."

