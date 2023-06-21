Dunkin' brings back fan-favorite drink, introduces brand-new food item

Summer is officially here, and Dunkin' is bringing back one of its most beloved drinks to celebrate.

On June 21, the chain unveiled its full summer menu, which includes two fan-favorite items and a couple new ones, too. Here’s everything you need to know.

Salted Caramel Cold Brew is making a comeback

The Salted Caramel Cold Brew is back! Clint Blowers

When it first debuted in spring 2022, the Salted Caramel Cold Brew quickly sold out at Dunkin' locations across the country, and now it's back. The company describes the summer variety as a “slow-steeped, ultra-smooth cold brew (with) a sweet, subtly salty caramel flavor.” The creamy beverage features a salted caramel cold foam and a burnt sugar topping.

The Caramel Chocoholic Doughnut is also back

Caramel Chocoholic Doughnuts are also on the summer menu. Clint Blowers

Dunkin' describes the Caramel Chocoholic Doughnut as the "perfect partner to the Salted Caramel Cold Brew." If you've never tried it, here's what you can expect: a chocolate glazed doughnut with caramel icing and chocolate curls.

It's been a while since the flavor was first released in 2018 and once again in 2019, so if you've been craving it ever since, now's the time to pounce.

Dunkin' Wraps are now on the menu

Chorizo & Egg Wrap. Clint Blowers

The coffee chain is expanding its food menu with the addition of Dunkin' Wraps, which are available in two flavors. The Chorizo & Egg Wrap features a mix of scrambled eggs, veggies, chorizo, black beans and a mild spicy cheese sauce, all in a red pepper lavash wrap. Meanwhile, the Chicken & Roasted Pepper Wrap is made with chicken, roasted peppers and cheese in a lavash wrap.

Chicken & Roasted Pepper Wrap. Clint Blowers

Back in March, Dunkin' also introduced another new food item to its menu: Breakfast Tacos.

What else does the summer menu include?

This spring, Dunkin' announced its summer menu, which includes the following beverages:

Turtle Signature Latte

Butter Pecan Iced Coffee

Butter Pecan Crunch Frozen Coffee

Raspberry Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher

Mango Pineapple Refresher

Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher

The menu also features several noteworthy food items, including the following:

Ham & Swiss Croissant Stuffer

Iced Lemon Loaf

Butter Pecan Donut

Summer rewards

Dunkin' Rewards members can also cash in on the following single-use offers between July 1 — 31 in the Dunkin' Rewards app.

Free Medium Cold Brew with any purchase

$2 Dunkin’ Wrap with any drink purchase

$2 Medium Iced Coffee

$3 Medium Hot or Iced Signature Latte

