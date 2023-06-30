Driver was on TikTok when he crashed in Arizona and killed 5, officials say

A driver in an Arizona crash that killed five people was allegedly using TikTok when he slammed into a stopped vehicle, authorities said this week in announcing his arrest.

Danny G. Tiner, 36, has been charged with manslaughter in the six-vehicle collision.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Tiner was on TikTok and failed to stop his tractor-trailer before running into stopped traffic on Interstate 10 near Chandler about 6:15 a.m. Jan. 12.

