WATCH: Driver in Stolen Ambulance Leads Police on Chase in Texas

Officers with the Dallas Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff's Office and Texas State Troopers are following the driver of a stolen ambulance Monday afternoon.

The chase began early Monday afternoon after an officer spotted the stolen ambulance in southeast Dallas County.

From there the driver went north all the way to McKinney and, as of 2:30 p.m. was near Princeton.

Officials said the Dallas-Fire Rescue ambulance was stolen earlier in the day.

As of about 2:05 p.m., the driver was headed northbound on U.S. 75 toward Plano.

Just before 2:10 p.m. the driver left the highway and entered a residential neighborhood, driving through back alleys.

At about 2:11 p.m., the driver avoided several Dallas police officers, Dallas County sheriff's deputies and Texas State Troopers attempting to block the exit from the neighborhood.

At about 2:18 p.m. the driver got on Texas 121 in McKinney but exited a short time later.

At about 2:30 p.m. the driver is headed into oncoming traffic on U.S. Highway 380 near Princeton.

