Driver Crashed SUV Into Norwich, Conn. Home's 2nd Floor: Police

A Willimantic man was expected to face criminal charges after a car he was driving launched off a stone wall and flew through the air, crashing into the second floor of a multifamily home where someone was sleeping.

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on West Thames Street in Norwich, police said.

No one in the home was injured.

Thirty-year-old Walter Lassiter was being held on a warrant for a separate arrest for driving under the influence, police said.

According to police, they received a call early Saturday about an SUV ramming other cars in the parking lot of the Modelo Bar and Grill and then leaving the scene. Six vehicles and two utility poles were damaged at the scene.

Police found Lassiter at the crash scene.

Lassiter was taken to a hospital and released. He was then held on a $75,000 bond for an outstanding warrant, according to police.

A message was left Sunday with Norwich police seeking information on whether Lassiter had retained an attorney.