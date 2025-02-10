Driver caught doing donuts on live TV at site of triple fatal crash near Miami

Drifting, lack of stop signs and speeding are just some of the dangerous street behavior residents are still dealing with nearly a year after three women were killed by a reckless driver in a residential area outside of Miami.

"That car comes and does donuts in the middle of the night. It's very concerning, " said Karen Monjado, a resident nearby.

On Friday, our sister station Telemundo 51 caught the moment a red car began spinning and doing donuts while the news team was covering an update on the triple fatal crash that occurred at the same intersection in April of 2024.

"Cars speed here all the time. There are also only two stop signs," said Jackeline Coiza, another resident who demanded that the problem be addressed.

Last April, then 15-year-old Maykoll Santiesteban was driving over 80 mph in the 30 mph zone when he crashed his parents' SUV while on a joyride with friends.

Three women in the car he crashed into were killed.

Yarina Garcia Hernandez, 39, and her aunt, Gloria Hernandez Molina, who was 71, were killed the day of the crash.

Garcia Hernandez's mother and Hernandez Molina's sister, 66-year-old Liliana Hernandez Molina, was severely injured and died after spending five months fighting for her life.

Family Photo, NBC6 Liliana Hernandez Molina and her daughter Yarina Garcia Hernandez were involved in a fatal Hialeah crash.

On Friday, Santiesteban took responsibility and pleaded guilty to the deadly crash. The now 16-year-old is in jail awaiting sentencing where he could face decades in prison.

In response to the crash, Miami-Dade Commissioner Rene Garcia told NBC6 that the City of Hialeah is working on a plan to address the dangerous conditions near Southeast 5th Avenue and Southeast 4th Street.

"Because of this accident, we are now, the city of Hialeah, because I am on the county, the city of Hialeah is redoing the roads in that area and will be putting medians on the side which will make it harder for people to do donuts in that area," Garcia said.

Garcia did not provide specific details on the plan or when residents could see the changes play out, but mentioned the medians could be placed in the upcoming months.