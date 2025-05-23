Indiana

Driver arrested in Indiana after thousands of fentanyl pills found in vehicle

According to police, officers with the Lake County Sheriff's Department seized thousands of pills.

By Grace Erwin

Getty Images

A Kentucky man was arrested while driving in Indiana after police found 8,000 to 10,000 suspected fentanyl pills in his vehicle, officials said.

According to police, officers with the Lake County Sheriff's Department seized the thousands of pills after discovering them during a traffic stop.

Officers stopped the driver, identified later as 33-year-old Nigel Beach, heading south near Lowell for windshield obstruction and a moving violation.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police said while Beach was retrieving vehicle documents during the stop, officers observed suspected marijuana in the car and later found several plastic bags filled with suspected fentanyl pills on the floor.

The Drug Enforcement Administration seized the pills, according to police.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Officials said Beach was taken into custody and is held at Jasper County Jail, and criminal charges are pending.

This article tagged under:

Indiana
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us