lottery

Dreams of a Windfall Push Mega Millions Jackpot to $200 Million

The lottery game’s jackpot has reached the $200 million mark for the first time in almost three months amid slowing sales

By Sarah O'Brien

Customers fill out Mega Millions lottery tickets outside of a convenience store in Lower Manhattan, October 23, 2018 in New York City.
Getty Images

If daydreaming about scoring a windfall would help you escape the coronavirus doldrums, you might want to buy a Mega Millions ticket.

The lottery game’s jackpot has reached the $200 million mark for the first time in almost three months amid slowing sales. And if all six numbers are matched in Friday night’s drawing, it could be a while before the jackpot gets this high again.

In response to reduced ticket purchases during the coronavirus pandemic, Mega Millions officials announced in early April that future games’ starting jackpots — as well as jackpot increases when there’s no winner in a drawing — would be based on game sales and interest rates with no fixed minimum amount. (A similar action was taken by Powerball officials.)

RT: Mega Millions lottery tickets

Previously, each new Mega Millions jackpot started at $40 million and grew by a minimum of $5 million. Those factors, officials said, will be determined before each game and shared publicly. 

U.S. & World

Coronavirus 15 hours ago

US Virus Updates: FDA Allows Emergency Use of COVID-19 Drug; Colo. EMT’s Death to Be Honored

Joe Biden 24 hours ago

Biden Denies Ex-Staffer’s Sexual Assault Allegation: ‘This Never Happened’

Of course, your chance of hitting the jackpot with a single ticket is miniscule: 1 in 302 million. And, the advertised amount isn’t what the winner ends up with, thanks to federal and state taxes.

For this $200 million jackpot, the cash option — which most winners choose — is $161.8 million.

CH 20191231_top_10_lottery_wins_update.png

The federal 24% tax withholding would reduce that amount by $38.8 million, to $123 million. However, the current top marginal rate of 37% would mean owing a lot more to the IRS at tax time.

Assuming you had no reductions to your taxable income — such as large charitable contributions — another 13%, or $21 million, would be due to the IRS at tax time (which would be April 2021 for jackpots claimed in 2020).

That would be $59.8 million in all going to Uncle Sam, leaving you with a cool $102 million.

However, state or local taxes would be on top of that. Those levies range from zero to more than 8%, depending on where the ticket was purchased and where the winner lives. In other words, you could end up paying more than 45% in taxes.

Nevertheless, you’d still be left with what’s likely a life-changing amount of money — not a shabby return for a $2 ticket.

This story first appeared on CNBC.com. More from CNBC:

This article tagged under:

lotteryCNBCmega millions
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports Health
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us