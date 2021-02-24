georgia

Dramatic Video Captures Georgia Officers Rescue Passenger From Fiery Crash

Fayetteville police officers can be seen pulling the passenger from the car before quickly rolling the person on the ground to extinguish the flames

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Dramatic video Sunday captured police officers rescuing a passenger from a fiery crash outside Atlanta.

Body camera footage showed flames engulfing the front of the car as Fayetteville police Officers Maggie Murphy and Michael Perry approached the burning vehicle. The duo can be seen pulling the passenger from the car before rolling the person, whose clothes are on fire, on the ground to extinguish the flames.

Officers were able to remove the driver from the vehicle as well, according to police. The 36-second video only shows the passenger's rescue, not the driver's.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 4 hours ago

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Works Well in Big ‘Real World' Test

Boeing 1 hour ago

Federal Watchdog Blasts FAA Over Certification of Boeing Jet

Get the full story at NBCNews.com

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

georgiaFayetteville
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Black History Month Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us