What is the ‘Doomsday Plane'? All about the airborne U.S. operations center

It’s built for a doomsday scenario.

The U.S. Air Force E-4B “Nightwatch” – known as the “Doomsday Plane” -- can be in the air at a moment’s notice during a national emergency. There it can serve as the National Airborne Operations Center for the President of the United States and other high-ranking government officials.

The plane’s functions, and its whereabouts, have garnered attention in recent days amid the U.S. inserting itself into Israel’s war against Iran.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The country has a fleet of E-4B aircraft – with at least one on alert around the clock, according to the U.S. Air Force.

Here’s what you need to know about the “Doomsday Plane.”

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

What is the Doomsday Plane?

The E-4B is a militarized version of the Boeing 747-200. It provides a control center to “direct U.S. forces execute emergency war orders, and coordinate actions by civil authorities,” according to the U.S. Air Force.

What’s on the Doomsday Plane?

The plane, which can seat up to 111 people, includes a command work area, conference room, briefing room, an operations team work area, communications area and rest area.

The E-4B is protected against electromagnetic pulses and has nuclear and thermal effects shielding.

How long can the Doomsday Plane fly?

The plane is capable of refueling in flight and can stay airborne for up to a week.

How many Doomsday Planes are there?

The U.S. has four E-4B aircraft, according to the U.S. Air Force.

How much does the Doomsday Plane cost?

The aircrafts cost over $438 million each to build, according to Fox News.