With the new decade upon us, police in Maine are advising people to write out the year 2020 when signing legal documents.

In a Facebook post, the East Millinocket Police Department said writing "20" for the year 2020 could lead to potential fraud.

This is very sound advice and should be considered when signing any legal or professional document. It could potentially save you some trouble down the road. Posted by East Millinocket Police Department on Wednesday, January 1, 2020

The department said someone could add additional digits to the abbreviated year. For example, a person could add the digits "19" to make it look like "2019."

"It could potentially save you some trouble down the road," the department wrote.